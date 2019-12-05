<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, on Sunday, lost his ninety-year-old father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on research and documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, disclosed this on Wednesday night in a release made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

He said the death of the governor’s father was officially made public after due clearance from the family head, Pastor Edo Ekim.

The release reads in parts, “Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has lost his Father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

“According to a family source, after due clearance from the Head of the Family, Pastor Edo Ekim ( the Father of the celebrity Nollywood actress, Ini Edo), the first Son of the departed Patriarch, Mr. Gabriel Nkanang (Jr.) was authorized to make public the demise of the late Patriarch.”

Meanwhile, the burial arrangement according to family sources, would be announced at the appropriate time.