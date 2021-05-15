Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to leave no stone unturned in unraveling those behind the murder of the job-seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren.

The Governor, who has also expressed confidence in the security agencies to get to the root of the young graduate’s murder has further challenged female security officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure that justice is served.

Addressing Akwa Ibom people on the eighth series of “the Governor Speaks” on Friday, Governor Emmanuel who sent his condolences to the bereaved family, assured that the state is doing everything humanly possible to ensure that the investigation is not compromised.

Meanwhile, the remains of the slain job seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren was, on Friday, interred in her hometown while the Police also paraded her killer, Uduak Akpan to dispel rumours of his alleged suicide.

Speaking with newsmen at the Police headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, the alleged murderer of Miss Iniubong Umoren, the philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, Uduak Frank Akpan said he is prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the murder.

He has also admitted to have lured and raped more than six girls through advertising for phony job vacancies, purely as a revenge for how girls had been duping him.





Paraded alongside his father, Mr Frank Akpan, at the Akwa Ibon police command headquarters, Ikot Akpabia , Uyo, on Friday, the 20-year 200 level student of public administration of Obong University, Obong Ntak, the suspect admitted to killing Iniubong when she reported for the fake job interview but he instead demanded for sex to which she agreed but insisted on using a condom.

“What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use a reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs are kept as a secretary. She said that she can, that she was ready to work.

“I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom, she became furious and picked the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger. While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser also and hit her. And when I hit her, she fell there and after, she died.”

He said Iniubong was not his first victim of “reverse psychology: but she was the only one that died,” and admitted using pressing iron to also hit the deceased on her abdomen.

According to him, his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury the remains of the deceased.