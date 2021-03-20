



Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has implored members of the Bayelsa State Executive Council not to define their relationship with Governor Douye Diri along the lines of financial gains.

He said the Bayelsa commissioners should rather demonstrate their loyalty and love for the state and the people, stressing that leadership was not a tea party.

A statement by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said Emmanuel was speaking as a guest on the third day of the Bayelsa cabinet retreat at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday.

He charged the Bayelsa officials on performance to enable the state government impact positively on the people, adding that in order for his colleague-governor to succeed, they must play a very crucial part.

The Akwa Ibom governor urged the participants to put the knowledge gathered into practice and exhibit loyalty and love for the state, which he said would motivate them to put the interest of the people ahead of any personal considerations.

Emmanuel said, “Loyalty starts with what you deliver in your ministry. Your relationship with the governor should not be defined by money. You must be passionate about something.

“Leadership is not easy. At times when we talk about leadership, unfortunately we all look at the governor in Nigeria. But everybody inside this room is a leader. If we all play our role we would be better off.”





He remarked that resources are not always readily available but tasked the cabinet members to evolve ways of delivering service to the people even in difficult circumstances.

The Akwa Ibom governor lauded his Bayelsa counterpart for his strides in office and called for sustenance of the cordial relationship between both states.

In his response, Governor Douye Diri thanked his Akwa Ibom colleague for the warm reception accorded him and the cabinet members, noting that the decision to hold the retreat was informed by its desire to serve the people of the state better.

Diri praised the relationship between Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom, which he described as cordial, stressing that if both states continue to collaborate they can achieve much together.

Day three of the retreat featured presentations by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dame Didi Walson-Jack and a retired Permanent Secretary and former Director of Protocol in Bayelsa, Mr Joseph Akedesuo as well as a former Acting Director-General, Department of State Services, Mr Matthew Seiyefa and former Chairman, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), retired Major Lancelot Anyanya.