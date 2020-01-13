<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa Ibom State government says it is targetting not less than N100billion as Internally Generated Revenue for the year 2020.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan who disclosed the target during a chat with newsmen in Uyo yesterday said the rapidly springing industries, attracted by the state government have really boosted the economy of the state.

Nkan said the revenue generated from the taxes paid by the industries and from the employees, enabled the state in 2019 to double the revenue realized in 2018.

“Our efforts to boost the economy have boosted our IGR. That of 2019 was almost double what we got in 2018. We shouldn’t do anything less than N100b in 2020. As we are doing all these industries, they’ll now pay tax and those employed are also paying taxes to government,” he said

Reacting to a recent call by the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang on how the state should utilize federal government refunds for roads constructed with state’s funds, Nkan suspected that Enang may have collected the money meant for the construction of Calabar – Itu road project.

He said he would insist on this position until both Enang and the Federal government step out to confess to the people of Akwa Ibom State that the contract was merely awarded for the elections.

Recall that Sen Enang had in a recent chat with journalists in Uyo called on the state government to plow into the construction of Calabar-Itu road, the money refunded from Federal Government for federal roads constructed by the state.





The Finance Commissioner said the presidential aide had no right to dictate for the state, how it should utilize its resources.

Nkan who declared as false, Enang’s claim of N72b as the amount refunded, maintained that every state has its priorities and must as such work in line with such priorities.

The Commissioner who recalled the passion with which the presidential aide marketed the federal government on the project and how contractors were hurriedly mobilized to the site before the election, and how they were pulled out immediately after the election, declared that “Ita Enang is not to be taken seriously”.

“It is true that Akwa Ibom State got some refunds but what is not true is the amount declared by Ita Enang. What Jonathan signed and approved was far higher than what we got. The Federal Government merely refunded the money it owed the state and did not have have to tell us what to use the money for because every state has its priority. Ita Enang does not have such rights. He is not an adviser to the Governor.

“Is it not the same road that Ita brought contractors with equipment to tell us that the federal government had awarded the road for 55billion? We are even tempted to say he has collected that money. There is something he is trying to hide. I am very sure he has collected that money.

“The contract that was awarded to him and he misfired the money, now he is even looking for another person to do the road for him. Except he would tell us that it was just for the purpose of the election, that he was misleading and misinforming the people about the contract he said was awarded from Calabar, Odukpani, Ikot Ekpene and all of that,” he said.