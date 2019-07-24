<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Akwa Ibom State government has evacuated children engaged in hawking during school hours off the streets of Uyo. They are to be sent back to school immediately.

The exercise, executed through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, is part of the government’s efforts to rid the state of street urchins.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare Dr. Glory Edet, who addressed the kids on Tuesday, assured them they would not be imprisoned by assisted to live a better life.

She said: “We did not come to arrest you people but to help you to prosper by going back to school.”

Edet warned the children against returning to their bush tent nor loiter the street during school hours.

“We will sponsor you in school by making sure your needs are taken care of. Do not go back to that bush or street again to avoid being arrested,” she added.

Dr. Edet also promised to reunite them with their families through which their welfare could be easily given attention.

The commissioner also promised to pay the medical bill of one of the girls who was pregnant, and give her money to start her own business.