Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom said his administration has constructed about 1,701 kilometers of roads and built 35 bridges across the state in the last three years.

Emmanuel disclosed this in his broadcast to mark the 2018 Democracy Day in Uyo on Tuesday.

He said the administration has kept the promise he made in 2015 to be a servant leader and make the state hub of industrialisation in the country.

The governor appealed to politicians to be tolerant and ensure that their actions and utterances engender love, unity and togetherness to the Akwa Ibom project.

He urged politicians to remember that they were brothers and sisters before the advent of partisan politics and would remain brothers and sisters after they have finished their careers in public service.

According to the governor, there is need for political office holders to leave an indelible mark after office.

“As the political season dawns, let us remember that we were brothers and sisters before the coming of partisan politics, and we will remain brothers and sisters long after we had finished our careers in public service.

“Let us show love to one another even when we don’t agree or share same political orientations.

“May the actions of our leaders inspire us to become more loving, less rancorous, and more united and faithful believers in the immutable essence and definition of the Akwa Ibom spirit.

“As your Governor and Leader, these are the values I embody and will continue to project them, now and in the future, with your prayers and support,” he said.

The governor added that security of lives and property had been improved since 2015 when he took over power in the state.

He said that one by one those who have become menaces in our society have faced the full and merciless wrath of the law

The governor urged Akwa Ibom people to keep faith with his government, adding that he would continue to provide more infrastructure dividends of democracy to the people.