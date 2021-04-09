



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command says it arrested 240 road traffic offenders during the 2021 Special Easter Patrol.

The Sector Commander, Mr Oga Ochi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Friday.

Ochi said that the arrests were made between April 1 and April 6 across the 31 Local Government Areas during the period under review.

He said that the offenders committed about 295 traffic offences, which include tyre violation, seatbelt violation and mechanically deficient vehicles among others.

The sector commander emphasised the need for safety for all road users, pedestrians, motorcyclists, tricycles operators and motorists of different categories of vehicles.





According to Ochi, excessive speed, dangerous, reckless driving and drunkenness are major causes of road accidents, and advised that drivers should avoid these and always begin their journey on time to avoid speeding.

He expressed happiness that throughout the Easter in the state, there was no road traffic accident recorded.

Ochi cautioned drivers against driving under heavy downpour, as well as use of worn-out tyres and use of cell phones while driving.

According to him, the command will continue to engage drivers and motorists on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations while on the road.

The sector commander also said that the command would continue to embark on public enlightenment campaigns and advocacy across major motor parks in the state.