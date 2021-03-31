



The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, has expressed deep sadness over the killing of CSP Ben Ajide, the Commander of Quick intelligent Unit of the command on Tuesday and other security personnel in Essien Udim local government area.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Amiengheme described the persistent unprovoked attack on security personnel on Tuesday in recent times absurd and unacceptable.

The statement said the CP condoled with the families of the deceased security officers, and called on members of the public to volunteer useful information to security agents over the insecurity challenge.

It stressed that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality, and urged all critical stakeholders in the state to be united and form a formidable front in order to bring the menace to an end.

The statement reads “In recent times, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, security personnel, particularly, the Nigeria Police Force, have come under persistent unprovoked attacks, leading to deaths and destruction of property, a trend which is totally absurd and unacceptable.





“Whereas the remote and immediate causes of these unprovoked attacks are unknown, a discreet investigation is on the way to unravel same and seek lasting solution.

”The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel on Tuesday 30th March, 2021 which led to the demise of CSP Ben Ajide, who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit, and two others, while four others are missing.

”The CP hereby deeply condoles with the deceased families and wish to assure same and members of the public that the Command under his watch will not be deterred in carrying out its assigned constitutional mandate and will do all within its powers to bring perpetrators to book.

“He assures members of the public that the Command under his watch will not be deterred in carrying out its assigned constitutional mandate and will do all within its powers to bring perpetrators to book”