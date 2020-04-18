<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dominic Essien, a medical doctor, has died in Akwa Ibom state after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, Nsikak Nyoyoko, the state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Associaton, confirmed his death.

Essien, a private medical practitioner, was said to have been sick with history of fever, cough, and shortness of breath for one week.

His case reportedly worsened on Thursday when his SPO2 (peripheral capillary oxygen saturation) became as low as 72% which required him to be placed on oxygen at his clinic.

The state response team on COVID-19 was called and he was said to have been admitted at Ibom Specialist Hospital where his samples were taken and awaiting transportation to the laboratory for a COVID-19 test.

“Today we all have a reason to be sad. I was called last night by a colleague who intimated me that one of our colleagues was sick with a week history of fever, cough, and shortness of breath which worsened yesterday with his SPO2 as low as 72%, requiring him to be placed on oxygen at his clinic,” Nyoyoko said.

“I immediately called upon a member of the State #COVID19 Response Team to swing into action and somehow, later last night, our colleague was admitted into ISH and managed by specialists in respiratory medicine.

“With the symptoms elucidated above, a suspicion of COVID-19 was entertained and he had his sample taken today awaiting transportation to the laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

“Unfortunately, this revered Colleague of ours died mid-afternoon today.

“Details of the case management are still sketchy as attempts to reach members of the incident Management Committee (IMC) were unsuccessful as they were out for a meeting.”