<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Akwa Ibom state government has stated that all five reported positive test cases of COVID-19 in the state are hale and hearty while awaiting the conduct of a reconfirmation test.

This was made known by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Mr Emmanuel Ekuwem during the routine covid-19 press briefing held in Government House, Uyo on Tuesday, April 07, 2020

According to Ekuwem, the five cases earlier taken into isolation custody have not shown any noticeable symptoms, nevertheless, they are under close observation by a team of specialized medical experts.

He said the state Incident Management Committee has continued to intensify efforts at contact tracing following standard medical procedures although so far there is no downstream infections have been recorded.

The SSG further disclosed that Governor Udom Emmanuel is leading from the front in the fight against the pandemic and is building a 300-bed isolation centre in addition to two fully equipped isolation centres in the state and providing all necessary essentials in preparation for any exigency.

“Construction work has commenced on a 300-bed Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang to complement existing Isolation centres in IDH, Ikot Ekpene and Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

“The state government is working round the clock and deploying every available resource at its disposal to ensure that the situation is under control. We have so far procured and distributed large numbers of personal protective equipment, PPEs and other requisite tools to relevant health care institutions in the state, increased the number of isolation centres and set up a situation room manned by more than 50 medical experts”. He said.





While frowning at the use fake essential exemption pass by some citizens to beat the lock-down enforcement as well as abuse of these passes by some workers on essential duties, the SSG warned that those found to abuse the exemption passes will be prosecuted.

He, however, revealed that “plans are underway for provision of relief materials including rice, garri, flour and other essential food items to cushion and ameliorate the effects of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020.

“A disbursement committee will very soon announce the disbursement modalities directly to all villages in Akwa Ibom state. This mode of disbursements to village will enable trickle down to give succour to all and sundry”.

He noted that the state-owned rice mill, flour mill and various garri processing factories are meeting the food needs of the state and cushioning inflationary trends as well as lull in domestic economic activities.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged the receipt of donations from several well-meaning corporate bodies and private individuals and called on all corporate organizations located in the state to lend support in cash or kind.

The SSG reminded residents and citizens of the need to remain law abiding and fully observe the lock-down order as contained in the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 while observing all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued and adhere to the social distancing prescriptions.