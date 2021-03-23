



Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, has explained that the massive road construction and expansion witnessed within the Uyo capital city was in anticipation of future heavy traffic.

The Commissioner gave the explanation while supervising the demolition of illegal structures by Hensek Interpreted Services, along Oron Road, leading to the Victor Attah International Airport.

Accompanied by the Chairman of Uyo Capital City Development Agency (UCCDA), Mr. Enobong Uwah, Ibanga said that the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, thought it wise to expand the road from the airport down to Ring Road Three Roundabouts, where several routes would direct traffic to different parts of the capital city.

He also said the demolitions were on both illegal structures and those on the right of way and compensation had been paid to their owners by the government, in order to give way for the ongoing expansion of the Airport Road.

In his words, “This is the Airport to Uyo Road expansion project, which will empty traffic into Ring Road Three. The aim of this project is to enable anyone driving from the airport to be able to access different parts of the city like Nwaniba, Ibom Icon Hotels, the Secretariat, the University of Uyo main campus, Aka Road, even to Ibesikpo without necessarily entering the city to cause congestion. It will also enable anyone who wants to access the airport from those locations and routes to access the airport through Ring Road Three in record time.





“You also know that the city is growing, soon industries would spring up from all directions, there will be a lot of vehicular activities, so the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel in its wisdom feels that if we don’t expand these roads now, then we are not planning for the future.”

Speaking, the UCCDA Chairman warned property developers to always get all the requisite approvals from appropriate UCCDA before developing properties.

He said: “As you can see, we are expanding the corridors of this road from the airport to the centre of the city. And all the buildings that do not have the necessary approvals are going to be demolished on this road.

“Secondly, those ones that have approvals are going to be paid compensation. So if your building happens to be in the right of way and you have approvals you are going to be paid compensation. But if you don’t have approvals, we will bring it down. If you don’t have the approvals, it means that it was an illegal structure and it can be demolished by the government any time.”