<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs has condemned the virulent media propaganda launched against the successful re-election of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for a second term in office.

The apex traditional rulers’ council in a statement titled, “Let’s Respect the People’s Will for the Reign of Peace, Justice and Progress”, said it is totally absurd for a process that was free, fair, transparent and acceptable to be canvassed for annulment.

The statement was signed for and on behalf of the council by HRM Nteyin Solomon D. Etuk, JP, Nteyin Nsit Ubium LGA, HRM Edidem Udo Joe Ntuk Obom XII, Edidem Ikot Abasi LGA and HRM Okuku (Dr) Uwah Umo Adiaka III, JP, Ekporikpo Obot Akara LGA.

The chiefs warned against unnecessary media altercation over the successful outcome of the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State.

“Our attention has been drawn to series of political verbosities launched ceaselessly against the conduct of the 2019 Gubernatorial, State House of Assembly and National Assembly Polls held in Akwa Ibom State.

“Most worrisome about the aforesaid scenario, is the banal assertion that the elections as conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could today be suddenly criticized as being a farce.

“What manner of politics would this be? That a celebrated processes which were upheld within the State and beyond our shores, could, for want of political relevance, be canvassed for annulment? This is simply absurd and must be totally condemned.

“As traditional fathers, who are the custodians of the norms, values and conscience of our people, our sacred positions and duties demand that we rise to give our wise counsel least our subjects suffocate themselves in a mindless political fire that would likely harm the peace, progress, unity and development which we have witnessed greatly in the last couple of years.

“We have often advised that those who volunteer to partake in politics should cultivate the spirit of sportsmanship so that it will not be difficult for them to accept electoral outcomes and to abide by the results, irrespective of who wins. Democracy is built upon the will of the people,” the statement said.

The royal fathers urged all persons and parties irrespective of political leanings to respect the victories of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and the other winners of the State and National Assembly polls.

The council advised aggrieved persons to plead cases in court rather than “using the media to misguide the gullible public and by extension muzzle the court away from the facts tendered”.

They recalled that prior to the elections, they had at their extraordinary meeting, endorsed Udom Emmanuel for a second term, stressing that they were satisfied with the outcome of the free and fair election.

“As traditional rulers, who played key roles for the creation of Akwa Ibom State in 1987, we remain irrevocably committed to the peace, unity and progress of the State” and called on all hands to be on deck towards building a prosperous and united Akwa Ibom State.