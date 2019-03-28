<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For competent legislative delivery at the grassroots level of governance, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has organised a two-day workshop on parliamentary management for local government councilors, clerks and servants at arm.

The training was organised by the state Assembly Advisory Committee on Parliamentary Matters, in collaboration with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abuja.

Declaring the workshop open at the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo on Wednesday, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the decision to invest in human capital development of legislators at the grassroots level was due to the importance his administration attached to the development of the grassroots.

“This workshop underscores the importance Akwa Ibom State Government attaches to the development of the local government areas, to ensure that it is well positioned for the development of the grassroots.

“The rural dwellers look up to the council for answers to the numerous problems bedeviling them. For this reason, you are constitutionally saddled with the onerous task of ensuring their development,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Moses Ekpo, said the dynamic nature and the evolving trend in legislative practice such as ICT have also necessitated the organisation of the workshop.

He, therefore, expressed the optimism that experiences of the facilitators would positively rub off on the participants.

He, therefore, urged the participants to pay more than the usual attention to gather what would be sufficient to improve their quality of leadership in their various wards as well as justify the government’s huge resources committed to the training.

Onofiok Luke, the speaker of the Assembly and chairman, Advisory Committee on Parliamentary Matters, while addressing the occasion, said the workshop was organised for leaders of legislative council, chairmen of appropriations committee, councilors, clerks and sergeants – at – Arm of the 31 local government areas to boost the quality of their service delivery.

He charged parliamentarians across the 31 council areas of the state to treat the ongoing workshop as important as it would not only boost their knowledge in the interim, but would empower them to effectively handle subsequent political endeavours in their quest for leadership politically.

The speaker, who applauded NILDS for partnering with the state to boost human capital base, also thanked Governor Emmanuel for the assistance given to the House of Assembly Committee on Parliamentary Matters, which has aided in the success of the exercise.