Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has called on the State Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities, to be proactive in curtailing the resurgence of Lassa Fever in Akwa Ibom State.

The call was made at Plenary on Tuesday, following a motion brought before the House by the Member representing Etinan State Constituency, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Aniefiok Denis.

The Etinan Lawmaker in his Motion expressed worry over the proximity of affected States to Akwa Ibom and the national nature of inter-state travels which leads to daily influx of people in and out the affected states which he listed to include Rivers, Edo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Kogi, Kaduna, Borno, Jigawa, Ogun and Ondo.

With the recent outbreak of Lassa Fever in Nigeria and the deadly Corona Virus globally, the Assemblyman said it was imperative that proactive steps be taken to protect the state from the spread of infectious diseases.

In its resolution, the House after receiving contributions from the Members representing Okobo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Felicia Bassey, Uyo State Constituency, Hon. Anietie Eka, Itu State Constituency, Hon. KufreAbasi Edidem and Abak State Constituency, Hon. Udeme Otong, urged the State Ministry of Health to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever; be vigilant, activate the response systems, ensure active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management and look out for signs and symptoms of the diseases and be ready to deal with a possible outbreak.





The House also called on the State Ministry of Information, Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission (EARCOM) to embark on aggressive public enlightenment, to educate members of the public about the killer diseases and to maintain high standards of personal hygiene while adhering to preventive measures.

While urging the State Ministry of Environment in conjunction with the Akwa Ibom State Waste Management Agency to promote good and healthy environment, the Lawmakers advocated for the training of related health personnel by the State Government for prompt intervention and further called for the establishment of a functional Public Health Laboratory to enhance early diagnose of Lassa fever and other viral diseases.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren to communicate the resolution of the House to appropriate quarters.

At Plenary also, the Akwa Ibom State Professional Counseling Bill, 2020, sponsored by the Member representing Ukanafun State Constituency, Hon. (Dr) Charity Ido, Akwa Ibom State Sports Development Fund Bill, 2020, sponsored by the Member representing Onna State Constituency, Rt. Hon. (Otuekong) Nse Essien and Vigilante Groups (Registration) Bill, 2020, sponsored by the Member representing Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Uko, all scaled through Second Reading and were referred to relevant committees for further legislative actions.

Similarly, A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Lottery Board sponsored by the Member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uduak Odudoh passed through First Reading at Plenary.

In the meantime, the House has adjourned its plenary to Tuesday, February 4, 2020.