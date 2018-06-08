A Bill for a law to Create Employment Opportunities for Indigenes of Akwa Ibom by corporate organizations operating in the state has been passed into law by the state House of Assembly.

In a motion moved by the House Leader, Mr Udo Kirian Akpan and seconded by the member representing Oron state constituency, Mr Effiong Bassey of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the bill was read the third time and passed into law at Thursday plenary.

Speaking earlier, the lead sponsor of the bill, Mr Victor Udofia, member representing Ikono state constituency explained that the bill when assented to will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths of the State.

The bill, according to Udofia, also seeks to, among others, ensure that Akwa Ibom indigenes with requisite qualifications and needed skills are not discriminated against by corporate organizations doing business in the state.

The bill would also aim at ensuring that Akwa Ibom youths benefit from Foreign Direct Investment including improved technology and managerial skills.

“When accented to by the governor, this bill will also ensure linkages between foreign enterprises and the local economy”. He said.

Expected to take effect from June 7, the bill specifies the employment and training procedure which will be required for investors in the state to employ a stipulated percentage of Akwa Ibom youths at various levels of the labour force.

Shortly after passing the bill into law, the Speaker, Mr Onofiok Luke, said the law will boost the efforts of the state government in encouraging investors to promote a culture of local ownership and participation in all aspects of the State’s productive economic activities.

Luke said that the bill when accented to will position youths of the state to be firsthand beneficiaries of existing and prospective job opportunities in the state.

He commended the lead sponsor of the bill, Victor Udofia, co-sponsors as well as Chairman of the House Committee on Labour and Productivity, Mr Uduak Udoudo, member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo for their legislative dexterity which enabled the bill to scale through third reading.

His words, “Akwa Ibom State job creation and enforcement law does not only reflect our collective support for His Excellency’s job creation ambition, the law will also promote a culture of local ownership and participation in all aspects of the State’s productive economic activities.

“Let me restate for the benefits of our constituents that when signed by Gov. Udom Emmanuel, this law will position our youths to be firsthand beneficiaries of existing and prospective job opportunities in our state.

“It will integrate our youths into the domestic market and prepare them for foreign opportunities through training in technologies and managerial skills”.

“The law will promote peace and a sense of local ownership while discouraging youth restiveness, especially those often emanating from host communities.”