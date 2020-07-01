



Residents of Ajaokuta in Kogi state have expressed joy on the construction of the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project by the federal government.

Some of residents, who spoke to newsmen in Ajaokuta, said the project would bring about development and boost business in the community.

Mr Ahmad Abdulmumin, a trader, said that the project was a laudable one but noted that indigenes must benefit from it.

“We are happy that government found our place good to site the project; we will support whatever they are doing to make sure the project is not hindered.

“We ask government to give our children jobs in the project because if many of our children join this project, they will make sure that nothing spoils it. We are happy and ready to support government,’’ he said

Also, Mrs Sadiya Aliu, a fish seller said that since the contractor came on site, her business had increased.

“I am happy that this project is here. I sell different types of fish, and since this work started, I have been getting plenty patronage from the site workers.

“I prepare fish pepper soup and it is in high demand. I thank government for this project, it is helping my business,’’ she said.





Also, Mr Emma Ogbaje another trader said that the community was happy seeing the presence of government around their area.

“I hear that gas will be very cheap after the construction of this gas pipeline. I will be happy to start using gas to cook. I want the government to engage our youths in this project especially with security,’’ he said.

Mr Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman, Oilserv limited, contractor in charge of the project, told newsmen that the company had robust programme for host communities of the various areas the pipeline would traverse.

“Oilserv is 100 per cent an indeginous company currently employing 600 staff. With this AKK, probably we go to 1500 to 2000 at the peak of the investment matrix.

“We will crank up our employment by more than a thousand and the major part of this 1000 will be indigenes of the areas where we pass, we have a clear programme to develop the areas where we will pass,’’ he said .

Newsmen also reports that the 2.8 billion dollars gas pipeline project is a 40-inch x 614km pipeline that would originate from Ajaokuta, in Kogi and traverse Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminate at Kano.

It is expected to inject 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day to the domestic market.