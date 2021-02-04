



The Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji, has passed on. He was 78 years. Palace sources said the monarch died around 11pm on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The late Oba Adedeji was a prominent member of the Osun State Council of Obas. He was installed as the paramount ruler of Ikirun in 1991.





In a related development, Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo, the Photographer to the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is dead.

The news of the death of Ovajimo was announced by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information in the Office of the First Lady, on his Facebook page.