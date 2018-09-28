Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has said conscious efforts have been made in the last three and half years by his administration to practice inclusive governance in which no sector or section is left behind in developmental and transformational strides.

The governor who spoke at the 80th anniversary lecture of Ikoyi Club 1938, the Governor said deliberate initiatives were put in place since he assumed office to extend developmental strides to every nook and cranny of the state in a bid to ensure inclusiveness.

Ambode, who has been a member of the club for over 10 years, said his administration had deliberately promoted the values of inclusiveness which Ikoyi Club had exemplified over the years, adding that he was proud to be associated with the club.

He said, “I believe strongly that the value that we bring as a government which is what we have been pursuing in the last three and half years is to say that we should create values that promote inclusiveness which is what IKoyi Club is all about.

“This club is known for allowing everybody to join and in allowing everybody to have an entry into the club, we are promoting the real modern State situation that we want in the country.

“We can point to a lot of our sportsmen who have actually come all the way from the values that we get from this club and I must say I am very happy to associate myself with the achievements of Ikoyi Club.”

He described the theme of the anniversary lecture: “Ikoyi Club At 80: Setting The Tone For Nation Building,” as apt, saying that it was on record that the club had contributed significantly to the promotion of family values and unity in the country.

“Truly, Ikoyi Club has played a significant role in the building of this nation by promoting the values of family life and unity using sports, recreation and also using social interaction to project what it is that we want our nation Nigeria to be and so it was not something difficult for me to actually join Ikoyi Club as a member.

“Ikoyi Club is technically older than Nigeria and so the values that we have actually propagated in the last 80 years are things that we must continually project and I want to also say that the reflection of the values that I gained from this particular club has also reflected in the performance that I have laid my hands on in the last three and half years as the Governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Ambode, while also lauding the contribution of the club to Lagos development, said it was gratifying that Ikoyi Club boasts of professionals who have continually contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of the tate’s economy.

The Governor commended the President, Mr Babatunde Akinleye and members of the club for keeping the values alive as well as sustaining the aesthetics of Ikoyi Club, just as he urged them to keep up the good works.

“I want to congratulate Ikoyi Club at 80 and also assure that we would continue to promote all the values that the club stands for. I am willing to support the developmental values that the club has put in place and I want you to be rest assured that our government will support you in all your projects,” he said.