



Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) has conferred an honourary Doctorate in Management Sciences on Dr Muhammadu Indimi, the Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, at its 26th Convocation ceremony in Kaduna.

A statement by Oriental Energy Resources Limited, on Friday in Abuja said that Indimi was honoured along with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina

According to the statement, they were honoured for distinguishing themselves in service to the nation through significant contributions to social and economic development.

It quoted the NDA Commandant, Major General Adeniye Oyebade, to have said that the honour was in recognition of Indimi’s outstanding accomplishments as an indisputable icon in Africa’s business world.

“His immense contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development through investment in diverse sectors deserve accolade. Moreover, his positive impact though provision of employment as well as philanthropic gestures cannot be glossed over,” he said.

Commenting, Indimi, in the statement expressed his gratitude for the honour.

“I am very thankful to the Nigerian Defence Academy for honoring me and recognising my humble contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy, sustainable development initiatives in the areas of education, community health and other humanitarian service.

“I had always felt that my contributions to the Nigerian economy and sustainable development were modest.

“I can’t begin to tell you how honoured and humbled I was to receive the Commandant’s letter informing me of the Council’s decision to confer this Honorary Doctorate Degree on me,’’ he said.

The statement noted some of the Indimi’s commitment to economic growth in the country to include free medical services for 4,000 persons in Akwa Ibom funded by Indimi’s foundation, 100 houses were built to accommodate 600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bama, Borno state.

Also, 100,000 Nigerians were empowered through multi-million naira initiatives including technical and financial support of the University of Uyo, business and financial literacy trainings as well as seed funds for close to a thousand women, post-primary and tertiary education scholarships, trainings for young persons at skill acquisition centres.

“Medical aid to more than 10,000 persons, empowerment of small business owners and artisans, cash and food relief to thousands of IDPs as well as 5-million-dollar donation to the country’s Special Victims Support Fund,’’ it added.