Aisha Yesufu: Nigeria’s religious rulers worse than political rulers

Activist Aisha Yesufu has said religious rulers benefit from bad governance because the situation helps them “sell cheap miracles”.

She made this statement in response to a post by Pastor William Kumuyi, founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Kumuyi, in his post, cautioned believers in Christ not to hate those in government.

He wrote, “We teach that if you’re a genuine believer in Christ, you wouldn’t hate your neighbour. Nor would you disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges such that you would go on the rampage, destroying government property or pillaging the public till.

“We teach a linear life of Christian walk: you can’t be a saint on Sunday and a monster on Monday.”

But Yesufu, who played a key role in the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, that led to the destruction of lives and properties, slammed religious leaders for their part in the current situation in the country.

She tweeted, “Religious rulers in Nigeria are worse than political rulers. They keep the people enslaved. They also need bad governance to sell cheap miracles and power points!

“Until you free people from the clutches of their mallams, pastors, dibias, babalawos & boka, nothing will change.”