



Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has challenged women to take part in farming, so as to support the government’s efforts towards economic development, insisting that through agriculture their voices would be heard.

Mrs Buhari who made this known on Thursday in Abuja while launching the National Gender Action Plan for Agriculture in Nigeria (NGAP) to corroborate the International Day of the Girl Child marked on October 18, every year, said the programme will go a long way in supporting women to succeed from subsistent farming to modern agriculture business.

Mrs Buhari who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, however condemned the killings of aid workers and also encourage the girl child to aspire higher in life.

She said: “As we continue to clamour for greater participation in the political sphere, I am not unaware of the marginalization in the just concluded primaries at the political parties in Nigeria. I am pained because most of them spent their hard earned money to be part of the process.

On his part, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, explained that three pillars of NGAP, which are food security; value chain upgrade and sector governance will be implemented to the fullest.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mu’azu Abulkadir, promised women of sufficient farming tools.

His words: “It is to build the capacity of women farmers to transmit from subsistent to medium and large scale farming.

“It is common knowledge that women are good managers and their commitment to the upgrade of the family is noticed.

“Women contribute 65% of what we eat. We will ensure that they have access to land, improved seeds, fertilizers and loans,” he said.