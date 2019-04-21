<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, has called on the people of Adamawa State to embrace peace ad shun acts that could scuttle the peace of the state.

At a town hall meeting held in Yola on Saturday, she thanked the people for voting President Muhammadu Buhari in the last Presidential election.

The meeting, which was attended by notable indigenes of the state, including former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Engr Suleiman Omar, former governors and newly elected deputy governor of the state, Mr Crowther Seth, brainstormed on the progress and the unity of the state.