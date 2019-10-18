<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Friday unveiled the International Mascot, sports online application and clothing line for the Abuja 2020 world para-power lifting Championship in Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, said the clothing line and the sports apps would serve as a source of revenue for the retired athletes. She promised to continually be in contact with the athletes to ensure their success during the competition.

“Being an advocate of the well-being of women, children and the vulnerable people, I shall champion the course of the athletes with all my strength. As we unveiled the International Mascot, sports app and clothing line, let us double our efforts to support our dear sisters and brothers with greater ability to showcase their talents at the championships,’’ she said.

Mrs. Buhari also urged stakeholders to support the athletes to bring out the best in them.

The Executive-Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr. Bello Maigari, expressed satisfaction with the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation’s achievement so far. Maigari said the federation and other stakeholders in the sector were instrumental for the athletes’ previous successful outings.

He said arrangements were placed to support the physically challenged persons in the areas of sports, education, health, and social services.

“Our funding for Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation will be enhanced to support their preparations towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics,’’ he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Discrimination against Persons with Disability Prohibition Bill into law. “This law criminalises all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities and enforces their rights to education, healthcare, accommodation, transportation, sports, and emergencies,’’ Maigari said.

Nigeria is expected to host over 80 countries billed to participate in the Abuja 2020 World Para-lifting Cup Championship slated for February 2020. Nigeria was awarded the hosting right after winning the competition three times.