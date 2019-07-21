<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari has reacted to the claims by singer Timi Dakolo that “some strange men” made attempts to invade his residence.

Dakolo on Saturday took to his Instagram account to raise an alarm over a strange bus that parked in front of his Lekki apartment.

According to Dakolo, the occupants of the bus were armed with guns.

“Strange men at house…. With guns,” the singer caption a photo of a white Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number Lagos BR932KSF.

Mrs. Buhari while reacting to the claim tweeted “ATTENTION: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE #SayNoToRape #JusticeForRapeVictims #SayNoToIntimidation”

However, the police said it has only invited Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola as part of an “investigation of a criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief, and threat to life”.

Copies of two letters shared by Timi Dakolo on his Instagram page said they are to report at the police station on Wednesday, July 23.

Busola Dakolo accused the church founder and senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyibo of rape.

She alleged that the pastor raped her for the first time at her parent’s home and at another time in a secluded road path. She said the incidents occurred before she turned 18 and added that she lost her virginity to him.

Her allegations prompted a wave of protest on social media while protesters also marched on the church’s locations in Lagos and Abuja.

Fatoyinbo denied the allegations “in every measure”, saying, “I have never in my life raped anybody even as an unbeliever and I am absolutely innocent of this.”

The pastor also threatened a lawsuit and proceeded on “leave of absence” more than 48 hours after the allegations were made.

The claims have prompted a number of allegations on social media from women abused or raped by people in authority in religious circles, which some have called Nigeria’s #MeToo moment.

About four persons have accused Fatoyinbo of sexual assault.