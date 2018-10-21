The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has restated her commitment towards uplifting the lives of women, youths and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

She stated this on Saturday shortly after she was decorated with the Deborah Award in recognition of her selfless service to humanity by the Diocese of Gwagwalada, Anglican Communion.

The award ceremony was conducted to commemorate the 2018 Episcopal Harvest with the theme: “Harvest of Ceaseless Blessings’’.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the wife of former Military Administrator of Katsina State, Mrs Grace Shamah, called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in praying for the peace and progress of the country.

She noted that “there is power in the spoken word, the power of life and death. Nigerians should therefore make positive declarations (utterances) about their country.”

The wife of the president called on Nigerians to pray for the nation’s leaders to enable them make the right decisions in the interest of the country and the people.

She urged Nigerians to pray for the Nation to achieve peace, stability and prosperity.

According to her, “As prayers heal the land, so do bad declarations bring hardship”.

She pledged to continue to give priority to the health and physical wellbeing of women and children.

“Women, children and the less privilege people will always be the focal point of my service.

“This award touched my heart because I see that even in the Church people are appreciating what we are doing to the less privilege Nigerians and the Internally Displaced Persons,’’ she said.

She added that the award would encourage her to do more in serving humanity, especially women and children.

In his response, the Chief host and Bishop of Gwagwalada Diocese, Rev. Moses Tabwaye, said the decision of the Church to honour Aisha Buhari was borne out of the desire of the church to see the progress of mankind.

“We decided to honour Aisha Buhari because of the numerous works she is doing to impact the lives of people especially the vulnerable children because she has shown that she is a mother to all Nigerians irrespective of sectional differences.

“And my expectations for her is that she should keep on doing the good work she is doing. The lord will continue to bless her,’’ he said.

He also commended the wife of the President for her continued support to the Federal Government in the fight against corruption, adding that “if corruption is not tackled it will destroy the entire system’’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the wife of the President had through her pet project Future Assured Initiative provided humanitarian services to the victims of Boko Haram insurgency and the less privilege families.

NAN recalled that Mrs Buhari had provided support to women and children living at the IDPs Camps which had also earn her both national and international recognition.

The Deborah Award is an annual women of achievement award named after Prophetess Deborah who is noted for her courage, wisdom and leadership.