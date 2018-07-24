The Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has reiterated her commitment in collaborating with stakeholders in the fight against maternal and child mortality in the country.

Aisha gave the assurance in her speech at the inauguration Adamawa State Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) and School Based deworming programme in Jada town.

Mrs Grace Chama represented the wife of the president at the occasion.

Buhari lauded Adamawa government for inaugurating MNCHW week and called on other states yet to inaugurate their week to do so.

Said this would enable them to provide good platform for the delivery of simple life saving interventions.

Buhari insisted that no woman should die giving birth, adding that no child should lose his or her life without given the chance to live.

“We know that significant progress has been made toward improving the health and wellbeing of women and children in the last three years in Adamawa and all other states of the federation.

“However, there is still more to be done and we should know that government cannot do it alone.

“I therefore would like to once again call on all relevant partners, including the private sector, to continue supporting our state governments as the work toward improving the health situation in their various states.

“My team from Aisha Buhari Foundation has been here with you for over a week to implement a massive drug administration programme for the treatment of schistosomiasis in children.

“This programme is being implemented with the support of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board and in partnership with the Adamawa state ministries of health, education and other relevant agencies,” she said.

In her speech, the Wife Adamawa governor, Hajiya Maryam Bindow, said the event was a giant stride in the collective efforts toward checkmating all health challenges affecting mothers and their newborn babies.

Bindow said the programme, going on simultaneously in all the 21 local government areas of the state, was an opportunity to have their children (0-59 months) to be vaccinated against killer diseases.

She assured that vitamin A, deworming tablets, routine immunisation, key household practice, birth registration, and anti-natal care for pregnant women, tetanus toxic would be provided as additional interventions during the week-long exercise.

The governor’s wife said that such interventions to be provided in some selected health facilities also include, iron foliage.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Fatima Atiku, urged mothers to take full advantage of the life-saving opportunity by embracing the programme fully.