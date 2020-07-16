



Prof. Peng Liyuan, First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, has donated medical equipment to Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to support Nigeria in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zhao Yong, Deputy Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, who represented the First Lady of China handed over the medical equipment to the First Lady of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chinese First Lady in her message said that solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance among countries was crucial to defeating COVID-19, hence the token of support with medical equipment from the government of China.

“The sudden onslaught of COVID-19 has posed an enormous challenge to humanity. For countries to defeat the virus, solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance are crucial.

“At the height of China’s battle against the virus, Nigeria gave solid support to China. This expression of profound friendship will always be remembered.

“Today’s donation is a token of friendship toward Nigerian mothers, children and young people.

“China and Nigeria are strategic partners. China will continue to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

“With our hands joining together, we have full confidence to defeat this common enemy,” she said.

Peng reiterated the message of Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on solidarity against COVID-19 held in June.

She said “humanity will ultimately defeat the virus, and China, and African people are poised to embrace better days ahead.”

Receiving the items, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by Hajiya Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, appreciated the Chinese First Lady for her gesture.





Buhari said the donation was significant and a demonstration that the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China was growing stronger beyond international policies and being extended to local issues concerning the welfare on Nigerians.

She said the items would support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in fighting the pandemic, assuring Peng that the items would be used judiciously and assured that they would get to those they were meant for.

Buhari also appreciated the Chinese first lady for keeping to her promise, adding that she had pledged to support African First Ladies in their fight against HIV/AIDs and even extended her collaboration beyond that to the emerging issue of COVID-19.

“Today is a very important day for us and significantly has shown that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China is growing stronger and stronger.

“Not only on the policy but on local issues that has to do with the welfare of Nigerians.

“On this note, we are very grateful, we are happy to receive like other African countries.

“I have been on the fight against Coronavirus since the emergence, and have done everything possible in donating palliatives, medications of different sorts, and face masks to hospitals across the country.

“This is an added advantage to what I am doing.”

The Nigerian first lady assured that she would continue to do her best and ensure the items got to the end users, as it would go right to the grassroots.

Newsmen report that the items donated include disposable medical masks and infrared thermometers.

Newsmen also recall that during first ladies sideline meeting at the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Sept 2018, Nigeria’s first lady agreed to collaborate with other African first ladies to fight HIV/Aids and other diseases cross Africa.

The agreement was signed in Beijing, China in Sept 2018 between Aisha Buhari and the Chinese first lady.