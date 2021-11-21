Aisha Buhari receives Burundian First Lady ahead of AFLPM summit

First Lady Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, received the Burundian first lady, Madam Angeline Ndayubaha, ahead of the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who received the visiting first lady at the State House, said the spouses of African heads of state and government are keen to reactivating the African First Ladies Peace Mission after long years of silence.

“As you are aware, AFLPM has not been active for some time now, so we decided to revive it to give our contribution as mothers towards the development and peaceful coexistence in our continent,“ she said.

On her part, the visiting first lady of Burundi, Madam Angeline Ndayubaha, said she was at the statehouse to extend the warm greetings of the people and the government of Burundi.

Ndayubaha informed the gathering that she was in Nigeria to participate in the 9th session of the General Assembly of African First Ladies Peace Mission.

Newsmen report that the AFLPM was established in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African Heads of State and Government to play a supportive role to the African Union, regional organisations, and national governments in fostering peace and reducing conflicts and their effects on the African continent.

Newsmen also report that the event is expected to be attended by the first ladies of Ghana, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Namibia.