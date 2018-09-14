The Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has called on political leaders in Nigeria, especially those closer to the people, to do more in the lives of ordinary Nigerians whose requirements are basic amenities like potable water, healthcare and education.

Buhari said the provision of these amenities will guarantee an easy reelection for any official.

She spoke during a courtesy visit by officials of Project 4 + 4 Buhari/Osinbajo for 2019 on Thursday.

Buhari commended the pro-Buhari group for its campaign for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, calling on them to continue to propagate the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, which promises to improve the lives of Nigerians as well as publicize what the party has achieved so far.

She expressed happiness that millions of Nigerians have directly benefitted from various components of the Social Investment Programme of government, citing N-Power, TraderMoni and cash transfer as visible successes.

She therefore called for more publicity on these positive and beneficial projects which are direct dividends of democracy.

“Our party has done creditably well despite numerous challenges” she said, stating that apart from starting fresh human and infrastructural developmental projects, “our great party is also completing projects abandoned by former governments; such projects will not only secure more jobs for the people, they will also lead to more development”.

Hajia Buhari called on the group to continue sensitizing both leaders and followers on the advantages of voting APC.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Garba Bello, said President Buhari has promised four years of change, which he has accomplished with numerous landmark projects and therefore requires the next four years to consolidate these achievements.

Bello said the group targets 35 million to 40 million Nigerians for sensitization through various channels, saying most Nigerians need to be reached with facts and figures on the change that has been achieved since 2015.

He said they will employ digital media, town halls, publications and other direct methods to ensure that Nigerian electorate make the right choice in 2019.

Members of the group include Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Jr., Hajiya Binta Muazu, and Hon. Jubril Maigari.