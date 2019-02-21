



The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has presented cosmetology resettlement items with N10, 000 cash each, to 1,250 women beneficiaries in the FCT to enable them to start businesses.

Mrs Buhari made the presentation to the women from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The empowerment programme was organised by the National Directorate of Employment in collaboration with the Future Assured initiative of wife of the President.

Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) was also part of the collaboration.

She said the gesture was aimed at complementing government’s efforts in reducing poverty among women and youths in the country.

She advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the resources giving to them and engage themselves in profitable businesses.

The beneficiaries were presented with liquid soap as well as perfume making tools to ensure smooth take-off of their small scale businesses.

A beneficiary, Miss Marry Barnabas, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was grateful to the organisers for making positive impact on her life.

Barnabas thanked the wife of the president for providing her an opportunity to develop herself.

She expressed optimism that the empowerment would enable her to make positive impact on the lives of others.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries were offered training in different skills, including tailoring, cosmetology and culinary classes, among others.