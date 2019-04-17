<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, held a closed-door meeting with wives of state governors and some security experts.

The meeting was called to enable the women contribute their quota towards solution to the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other manifestations of insecurity in the country.

The meeting, at the instance of Mrs. Buhari, was aimed at strengthening the advocacy from the point of view of mothers, towards addressing cases of insecurity.

It would specifically dwell on minimising conflicts as well as intensify humanitarian interventions in affected areas.

Details and outcome of the meeting are expected to be made public after.