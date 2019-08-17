<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s First Lady and wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has described former national chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who clocked 80 years of age on August 12, as a complete gentleman and a peace maker.

She made this known in her Instagram handle on Saturday in a message to celebrate the former APC chairman on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The first lady also described the celebrant as a unifying factor who worked tirelessly for the development of his fatherland.

She therefore wished him long life in good health and prosperity.

The message reads: ”Happy Birthday, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of APC.

”A complete gentleman, a peace maker and a unifying factor of our time.

”Wishing you many years ahead in good health and prosperity.”

Chairman, Organising Committee of the event, Mr Ray Morphy, said the committee plans to mark Odigie-Oyegun’s birthday in Abuja on Aug. 17.

Morphy said that eminent Nigerians, including top APC chieftains, are expected at the event.

He urged young Nigerians to emulate the leadership qualities and values demonstrated by Odigie-Oyegun when he served as a Permanent Secretary, governor of Edo and National Chairman of APC.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun has kept his name clean right and fair over the years.

”Even as he left office as National Chairman of the APC, you noticed that he has never engaged in any battle with anybody in the party.” Morphy said.