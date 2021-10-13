Aisha Buhari to flag off national women’s conference in Lagos

The Nigerian First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will flag off the 21st National Women’s Conference scheduled for this month in Lagos, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed.

The annual conference was an initiative of Senator Oluremi Tinubu in 2000, then as the first lady of Lagos State, where Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) converged as supporting partners in governance.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who is the current chairman of COWLSO, disclosed that the essence of this year’s theme is for the womenfolk to take their rightful place in society.

She stated that Mrs Buhari had indicated interest to be the mother of the day, where 1,000 people are to participate physically while 6,000 others are to join virtually due to COVID-19 protocols.

The state first lady pointed out that having realised that the proceeds from the conference had always been used to cater for women, this year’s proceeds will go for educational causes.

According to her, “We will partner Ministry of Education having known the importance this administration attached to education. We will ensure that pieces of equipment are provided for our children.

“We realise that some of our children are in the rural areas where they don’t have access to secondary schools. So we are going to Epe division in Obongo; we need to impact those children in the area.”

With the theme of the conference: ‘Awake,’ the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu, is expected to declare the event open on October 26, 2021, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, while the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, will declare it close on October 28.

Some of the dignitaries at the briefing were the wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; wife of the state House of Assembly, Falilat Obasa; Chairperson of the 21st Women Conference, Mrs Nkem Shofela, COWLSO officials among others.