First Lady Aisha Buhari has donated relief materials to 3,000 internally displaced persons in Katsina.

The donation was made under the aegis of her pet project, Future Assured.

They were marked, “Not For Sale.”

The First Lady, who is currently in Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage, was represented at the event by Hajia Fatima Rafindadi.

This was made known by a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, via his verified Instagram handle.

The 3,000 internally displaced persons got the materials in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Also present at the event were Chairman, Faskari LGA, Bala Ado Faskari; Head of Service, Katsina State, Idris Usman Tune; and HOD English-Farin Yaro Primary School, Katsina, Hajia Zaliha Dani Siliya,” Sallau said.