The Wife the President, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, will depart on Sunday to New York, United States of America for the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

She will be travelling alongside her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

While in New York, Hajia Buhari will address the General Assembly’s High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis, where she will speak to issues of increased political commitment, funding and robust partnerships on September 26, 2018.

The event will be preceded on September 25 by a Gala Dinner organized to celebrate Global TB Champions, Celebrities and TB Survivors, where Hajia Buhari is billed to present inspiring remarks.

The 21st Summit of Organization of African First Ladies against AIDS General Assembly, which could not hold in Mauritania earlier in the year, will hold during UNGA.

Hajia Buhari will address the session, which is also centered on Tuberculosis.

On the sidelines of OAFLA, Buhari will attend a number of high level events, including a Stakeholders Meeting on Breast and Cervical Cancers in Africa and another on HIV as well as a strategic planning workshop for First Ladies and their Technical Advisers.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Buhari was appointed Global TB Champion by the Stop TB Partnership and Special Ambassador for the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV by Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS in recognition of her work in health advocacy.