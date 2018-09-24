Wife the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis, where she will speak on issues of increased political commitment, funding and robust partnerships.

Mrs. Buhari left Abuja, yesterday, with her husband, to New York, the United States of America, for UNGA’s 73rd Session. She will address the meeting on Wednesday.

Her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, said she will also speak at a Gala Dinner organised to celebrate Global TB champions, celebrities and TB survivors, a day before the high-level meeting.

Haruna said the 21st Summit of Organisation of African First Ladies against AIDS (OAFLA) General Assembly, which could not hold at Mauritania earlier in the year, will hold during UNGA. On the sidelines of OAFLA, Mrs. Buhari will attend a number of high-level events including a Stakeholders Meeting on Breast and Cervical Cancers in Africa and another on HIV as well as a strategic planning workshop for First Ladies and their Technical Advisers.

She was appointed Global TB Champion by the Stop TB Partnership and Special Ambassador for the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV by Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) in recognition of her work in health advocacy.