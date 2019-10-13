<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday attributed her long stay outside the country to “doctor’s instruction.”

Mrs Buhari disclosed this in an interview she granted journalists shortly after she arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Although she said she was well now, the President’s wife said she still needed more rest.

She said, “I have taken my holiday for this year and it happened that after the holiday, I needed to attend to my health before going to Saudi.

“When I went to Saudi, based on doctor’s instruction, I went back to the UK.

“I am well now but still, I need more rest.” She thanked Nigerians for what she called their contant prayers for her and President Muhammadu Buhari.