Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has commissioned the new office building of Daura Grassroots Women Initiative, a women’s association out to empower them towards self-reliance.

She donated a groundnut extruder machine for the use of women and money to 200 petty traders, at the ceremony in Daura, Katsina state.

Aisha said the machine would help women process groundnut related products, promising to also assist in marketing the end-products through the Future Assured Programme.

She also said the donation would enable the women grow their petty businesses, so that, “they can learn the rigours of business and prepare to apply for facilities from lending institutions.”

Chairperson of the Initiative, Hajiya Ambaru Sani Wali said the office complex was secured in order to provide a rallying point for women and to empower them.

“More women need to be empowered so that the condition of their families, especially their children will improve”, she said.

Goodwill messages were delivered by elder statesmen Alhaji Abba Ali and Sani Ahmed Daura. Both of them commended Aisha Buhari’s humanitarian efforts through the Future Assured Programme.

They called on privileged Nigerians to emulate her efforts to improve the situation of the poor among them.

Aisha Muhammadu Buhari also visited the Aisha Buhari Foundation Maternity Complex in the town to celebrate Eid el Adha with patients.

She presented them with gifts and expressed happiness that the complex is being put to good use.