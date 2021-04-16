



The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commended her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing one of her aides, Dr Hajo Sani, as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Sani, until her latest elevation, was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration in the office of the First Lady.

Reacting to her aide’s appointment, the First Lady, in a statement Friday by her Media Assistant, Aliyu Abdullahi, while congratulating Sani, said she received with joy the news of her appointment as Nigeria’s envoy and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UNESCO.





“The Office of the First Lady, despite the loss of her valuable services, congratulates Dr. Hajo Sani on this notable appointment and commends the Federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying her competence and the invaluable contributions she will make to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty”.

According to the release, Sani has in the last six years served as the head of Administration to the office of the First Lady of Nigeria, bringing her experience in government and development circles as a humanitarian, gender, health, and education advocate, as well as a teacher, administrator, and politician to bear in the smooth operation of the Office.