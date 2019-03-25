<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The wife of Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, has appealed to media practitioners to join the campaign to eliminate tuberculosis in Nigeria.

Aisha said this on Sunday when she hosted some key stakeholders to a dinner to celebrate TB champions and survivors in Nigeria.

The event was organized by Aisha as TB Ambassador in Nigeria to commemorate the World Tuberculosis Day in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari urged the media practitioners to assist stakeholders and report cases of tuberculosis from every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

She also urged stakeholders to make concerted efforts towards providing permanent solution to tuberculosis epidemic in Nigeria.

According to her, ”tuberculosis, despite being a curable disease, is still a major health challenge globally and remains the number one infectious killer disease in the world.

”In Nigeria, one of the major challenges of TB response is attributed to low cases of its discovery both in adult and children.

”This is attributed partly to poor knowledge about TB that influences the health seeking behaviour of people and low treatment coverage.

”This is one of the reasons I personally led a team to Kobi Village in Abuja on Wednesday to create more awareness” she said.

She challenged stakeholders to commit resources to ensure the end of TB epidemic.