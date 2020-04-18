<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Aisha Buhari, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has broken her silence on the death of Abba Kyari.

The late Chief of Staff to Buhari was confirmed dead early hour of Saturday.

His death has generated reactions and condolences from opposition parties and supporters in Nigeria.

Aisha on her verified Instagram page offered her condolences to Kyari and others who have died from Coronavirus.

She wished that Allah forgives Kyari of his shortcomings even as she prayed for an end to COVID-19 pandemic.





Her post reads: “From God Almighty, we came and to Him we shall return.

“I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery, I pray for an end to COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Kyari has since been buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.