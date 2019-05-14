<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leading telecommunication service provider in Nigeria, Airtel Networks Limited, has praised Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for the state’s knowledge-driven reforms and prioritisation of innovative technologies in engendering sustainable development in the state.

Regional Operations Director, South, Airtel Nigeria, Oladapo Dosunmu, who said this during a courtesy visit to the Government House, in Benin City, noted: “I acknowledge the infrastructure development and milestone achievements in the state under your dynamic leadership. Coming into the city, one can see the footprint of your good work. I urge you to continue with the excellent job, in order to sustain the love and respect of your people and continuous development of Edo State.”

He said the service provider is seeking a long-term strategic partnership with Edo State Government in the area of Information Communication Technology (ICT) development and enabling environment which will provide room for expansion of the company’s operations in the state.

Governor Obaseki expressed appreciation to the company for investing in the state, stressing that his administration is focused on supporting businesses to thrive and enable them contribute to the state’s socio-economic development.

He said in collaboration with Facebook, the state government has laid about 400km fibre optic cables around Benin City, adding, “We believe very soon Benin City, Edo State, will be the city with the best internet connectivity in the country. As a government, we are creating mini-business hubs like the one we are putting up along Sapele Road-axis where we are building the Edo Production Center. We will also put up a mini-hub for offices and businesses as we plan to have 24/7 electricity.”

“We are building an Enterprise Park in Edo, which will be fitted with electricity and fibre-optic internet connection. Construction will commence before the end of the year. We are about to be granted an export processing zone license for the park,” he added.