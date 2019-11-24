<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In an effort to key into the Federal Government’s drive for local content, the Nigerian Air Force on Saturday pledged to patronise Nigerian made tarpaulin.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after a visit to Zaria Industries Limited (ZIL) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

ZIL, which was inaugurated in 1975 is a premier tarpaulin industry manufacturers in Nigeria and the first in Africa.

Abubakar said: “I am highly impressed by what I have seen here and I have assured the MD that the Nigerian Air Force will patronise their products. They are of high quality and it meets our standards.

“There are so many things that we can get out of this facility that will help us in what we are doing in our training institutions, in our bases and quick response units.

“I have already directed that we should get all that they are doing and study it and immediately interact with them and see how we can acquire them especially for our bases, particularly Katsina where some of these things we have they are out there in the open.”

He noted with satisfaction that the products would provide solutions to so many of the problems confronting the Nigerian Air Force.