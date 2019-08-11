<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force on Saturday said it killed scores of Islamic State West African Province fighters in Dusula, Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

NAF deployed three Alpha jets to bomb the location of the terrorists after surveillance showed that they were in the area planning to carry out attacks.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement that a series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions led to “the identification of the command centre with its solar panels, communications equipment and other facilities”.

He said, “In a renewed offensive aimed at further eliminating the remnants of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North-East, the Air Task Force destroyed a Boko Haram command and control centre at Dusula in Sambisa Forest.

“The operation was executed after a series of ISR missions led to the identification of the centre with its solar panels, communications equipment and other facilities.

“The three Alpha jets dispatched by the ATF engaged the location in multiple passes, recording accurate hits on the target area. The structures housing the command centre were destroyed by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralised.

“The few surviving terrorists, who were seen attempting to flee the area, were taken out by follow-on attacks. The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North-East.”