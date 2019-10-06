<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet bombed a hideout of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP), killing scores of insurgents in Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The bombing followed intelligence reports that the settlement was a staging area from where insurgents launch attacks on troops.

An update on the war against insurgency made available by NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the repeated bombings hit terrorist locations, destroying structures harbouring them.

Daramola said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of the country has again yielded significant results with the destruction of another ISWAP hideout and neutralization of several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The air strike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions”, he said.

Daramola disclosed that “the Air Task Force (ATF) dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement. Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.

“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists”.