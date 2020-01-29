<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s flagship maritime news magazine, Shipping World, has nominated Mr Allen Onyema, Executive Chairman of Air Peace, one of Africa’s fastest-growing airlines, for its 2019 Man of The Year award.

In the letter conveying the nomination, the publisher of Shipping World, Mr Asu Beks, listed Onyema’s enterprising qualities, his dream and vision to provide safe, quality and affordable air journey to Africans as reasons for choosing him.

The magazine also identified Onyema’s humanitarian and philanthropist work as worthy of recognition and befitting a place in the national hall of fame.

Beks said: “In an economy characterised by unstable monetary policies, volatile foreign exchange regime and an environment lacking critical promotional strategies to support indigenous entrepreneurship, it takes more than a sound business plan to channel one’s resources into a business venture.

“Love for one’s country, unquenchable desire to impact on the fortunes of the younger generation and the quest to change the defeatist the narrative of Nigerian once vibrant aviation glory has become a song of hope, driving change and reenacting the power to believe in the Nigeria Project.





“To key into Mr Onyema’s dream that Nigeria is a land of hope, a land of opportunities and a nation that can be fixed in the face of momentary challenges.”

“It has been the tradition of Shipping World, published by Maritime Media Limited, to evaluate the pedigree of prominent Nigerians that have impacted most profoundly on the country’s economy through their entrepreneurial and managerial acumen.

“Thus, after deliberations by the Editorial Board of Shipping World, and in line with its cherished tradition, the Board a unanimously nominated him Man of the Year 2019.

“Through your patriotism and desire to make a difference, you weathered all challenges to establish Air Peace, the airline that has redefined the industry in the country.

“We also noted with delight and immense pride the great length you went, and at huge personal and corporate cost to facilitate the repatriation of Nigerians in the heat of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.”

Beks said the investiture, which is expected to hold in Lagos, will be announced as soon as arrangements are concluded.