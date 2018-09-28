The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that one of the pilots who was ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier Friday had passed on.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later”; the spokesman for NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, stated while giving update on the incident on Friday,

NAF had confirmed that the air accident involving two Nigerian Air Force jets taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations crashed in Abuja Friday.