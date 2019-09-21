<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists have been killed in three different locations in Borno State as the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted air interdictions against them.

According to the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, several of the terrorists’ structures and hideouts were destroyed as well.

Daramola announced in a statement that the airstrikes were carried out following credible intelligence information on the activities of the terrorists in the locations.

Daramola said: “In continuation of its sustained air offensive against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has neutralized scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in separate airstrikes conducted at Durbada (also known as Bula Mongoro), Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego in Borno State.

“The raids were executed between 13 and 20 September 2019 based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were also corroborated by confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that identified locations within the settlements that served as hideouts for the terrorists.

“At Durbada, a staging post from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops locations, the intelligence particularly indicated that a high value Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) leader had been haboured at the location for a number of days.

“The ATF therefore scrambled its aircraft yesterday, 20 September 2919, to attack the identified harbour positions within the settlement.

“The attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the targeted locations, destroying some of the buildings and neutralizing dozens of the terrorists.

“The earlier attacks on Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego, which are both on the fringes of the Lake Chad, similarly resulted in massive destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the killing of several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

“The NAF will sustain the tempo of effort, operating in concert with surface forces, to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast of the country. “