More successes are being recorded by the Nigerian Air Force against Boko Haram terrorists as the terrorists’ tactical based in Izza, Borno state was hit by airstrikes on Monday.

Scores of Boko Haram fighters were killed during the attack, Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.

According to Daramola the latest offensive against the insurgents was under the auspices of Operation Green Sweep 3.

Air Commodore Daramola said:”The intensive air strikes being conducted under the auspices of Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 have yielded more successes as the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 9 August 19, decimated a major tactical base of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and neutralized scores of their fighters at Izza on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The location was designated for attack after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions had established that the location was being used as a staging area from where the BHT elements launch their attacks.

“Consequently, the ATF scrambled 3 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, with the timing synchronized to inflict maximum damage and mortality on the terrorists.

“As a result, there was massive devastation on the affected target while scores of terrorists were killed in the process.”