



The Air Component of the Multinational Joint Task Force has attacked the Boko Haram logistics base on the border between Nigeria and Republic of Niger, destroying seven of their gun trucks.

In a statement on Saturday, Col. Timothy Antigha, the Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, said the attack took place at around Dorou, west of Damasak, along the Kamadougou River.

Antigha said the attack occur as the terrorists emerged from the hide out.

He said other items destroyed were water tanker and equipment like arms and ammunition and ration.

Antigha said vehicle abandoned by the terrorists had been recovered by troops.

According to him, several terrorists were neutralised.

“As at the time of issuing this press release, MNJTF troops were in pursuit of fleeing terrorists,” he said.

He said the MNJTF was determined to sustain the pressure until the terrorists were routed out of their remaining hide outs.